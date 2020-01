Nirav Modi has been declared fugitive by India Court over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, which represents the Indian government in the extradition proceedings, said there is no further prospect of an appeal for bail in a higher court as the UK High Court had already turned down Modi’s plea earlier last year.

The Westminster Magistrates’ Court has set the next 28-day remand hearing via videolink for February 27.