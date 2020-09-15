PMJVK is now being implemented in 1300 identified Minority Concentration Areaswith an objective of developing socio-economic infrastructure and basic amenities in the said areas

The Pradhan Mantri Jan VikasKaryakram(PMJVK) has been restructured in 2018 and is now being implemented in 1300 identified Minority Concentration Areas (MCAs), with an objective of developing socio-economic infrastructure and basic amenities in the said areas. For larger coverage of the scheme, the areas under PMJVK have been increased from 90 Districts originally to 308 Districts of the country, which include 870 Blocks, 321 Towns and 109 District Headquarters.

The expenditure under PMJVK in 2018-19 and 2019-20, has been Rs. 1156.07 crore and Rs.1698.29 crore respectively.

Project proposals under PMJVK are received from the States/UTs as per their felt need and infrastructure requirement of the identified MCA. In the period 2018-19 to 2019-20, the Ministry has sanctioned 85 Residential Schools, 6 JawaharNavodayaVidyalayas (JNVs), 454 School Buildings, 22 Degree Colleges, 209 Hostels, 4181 Additional Class Rooms, 329 Additional Classroom Blocks, 7854 Smart Classrooms, 32 Industrial Training Institutes, 7 Polytechnics, 324 Health Projects, 927 Anganwadi Centres, 22 Working Women Hostels, 136 Common Service Centres, 8 Hunar Hubs, 37 Market Sheds, 953 Sanitation Projects, 1027 Drinking Water Projects, 9 Sport facilities, 89 SadbhavMandaps, 11 Skill Development Centres etc.

