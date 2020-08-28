Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that over 63 per cent of the account holders are from rural areas. In a tweet, Mr Javadekar said, over 40 crore 35 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the scheme since its inception.
Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / PMJDY is foundation stone for people-centric economic initiatives, says Finance Minister
Check Also
EAM S Jaishankar calls for comprehensive convention on terrorism
Speaking at the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture organized by The Energy and Resources Institute …