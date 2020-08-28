PMJDY completes six years today; PM says it’s a game changer initiative

The scheme was launched on 28th of August in 2014 with an aim to provide universal access to banking facilities to the people in the country.

While launching the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the occasion as a festival to celebrate the liberation of the poor from a vicious cycle.

Over 40 crore 35 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the scheme since its inception and One lakh 31 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in these accounts.

About eight crore PMJDY account holders are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer from the Government under various schemes.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana initiative has been a game-changer and serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked.

Prime Minister said a high proportion of beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. He said, the future of several families has become secure.

PM Modi also applauded all those who have worked tirelessly to make Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana a success.