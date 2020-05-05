PMBJK accepting orders on WhatsApp and e-mail to facilitate medicine procurement during lockdown

This novel move is ensuring use of technology for facilitating easier procurement of medicines by the users.

Complimenting PMBJKs for this initiative Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said, ” it is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media plataforms like Whatsapp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy.”

PMBJKs are working under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana ( PMBJP).

At present threre are over 6300 PMBJKs functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring supply of quality medicines at affordable prices.

These medicine are cheaper by about 50% to 90% on an average. In April 2020 around 52,crore Rupees worth of medicine have been supplied throught the country.