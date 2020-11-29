PM visits Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad as part of his three city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process for Covid.

Modi tweeted “at the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress.”

The Prime Minister visited Zydus Biotech Park at Ahmedabad in the morning.