PM urges people to take lockdown seriously: Coronavirus

2020-03-24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously.
In a tweet, he urged people to follow instructions seriously and save themselves and their families. He said, he has requested the state governments to get the rules and laws followed.
Prime Minister has urged the media representatives to launch ‘Stay Home’ campaign so that citizens can understand the gravity of the situation and take the lockdown seriously.
The Prime Minister interacted with media heads through video conferencing over COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday.