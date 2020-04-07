PM urges Ministers to ensure benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana reach intended beneficiaries

PM said, there should be continuous monitoring to maintain timelines of production of essential medicines and protection equipment.

The Ministers praised the initiative of #9pm9minute, saying that people from all corners of the country participated in it, bringing together the entire populace in the battle against the pandemic.

They apprised the Prime Minister about efforts to tackle difficulties faced by migrant labour, preventing misuse of social media to create panic, maintenance of supply lines of essentials, issues faced by front line workers and efforts to mitigate them.

Top officials of the Government gave detailed presentations on steps being taken to meet the emerging challenges.