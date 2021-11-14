PM to transfer 1st installment of PMAY-G to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday through video conferencing.
“At 1 PM today, the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) would be given to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura,” Modi wrote in a tweet.
The Prime Minister said this will give a big impetus towards empowering the people of the state.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will be present on the occasion.