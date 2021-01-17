PM to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on 18th January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on 18th January at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Gujarat Governor, Union Home Minister, Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister will be present on the occasion. The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities.

About Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kms long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kms long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kms long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

About Surat Metro Rail Project

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 kms long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 kms long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 kms long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores.

