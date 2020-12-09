PM to lay foundation stone of New Parliament Building on December 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building at Sansad Marg, New Delhi on December 10, 2020. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

The New Parliament Building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be 3 times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger. The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture. The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.

The construction of New Parliament Building will utilize resource efficient green technology, promote environment friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalization. It will have high quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions. The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations.

The function will be attended by Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing & Urban Affairs, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. Around 200 dignitaries, including Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Secretaries Ambassadors/High Commissioners will attend the function, which will also be webcast live.