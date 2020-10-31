PM to launch seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity with Sabarmati Riverfront | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated a cruise service near the Statue of Unity. The 40-minute cruise will cover six kilometres.

The PM also inaugurated Ekta Mall, an emporium spread over 35,000 square feet, where handicrafts from all over the country will be up for sale.

A Nutrition Park and a Safari Park are among the several other attractions that he threw open on Friday.

PM Modi also launched an application whereby information about Kevadia will be available in six languages. Key areas of the developed region have been lit by LED lights.

