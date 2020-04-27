PM to interact with state Chief Ministers via video conference today

This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers after the announcement of nationwide lockdown since last month.

Prime Minister Modi announced the first lockdown last month after considering viewpoints of all the Chief Ministers. Even the announcement of its extension till 3rd May included views from across the states.

With just a week remaining for the extended lockdown to end, the third meeting of Prime Minister Modi with the Chief Ministers is considered to be crucial in many aspects. Telangana has already announced lockdown till 7th of next month, whereas other states are monitoring daily s to decide the future course.

Government has earned laurels from across the world in its handling of novel Coronavirus and through a series of decisions it has ensured normalcy and availability of essentials. Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as well said that he would hope that the coming Eid brings eradication of the Corona menace.