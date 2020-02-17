PM to inaugurate UN Summit at CMSCOP13 through video conferencing today

The theme of CMS COP13 in India is ‘Migratory species connect the planet and we welcome them home’.

Meanwhile, a High Level Dialogue was held between ministers and senior officials governments, executives of international organisations and other biodiversity leaders on the eve of the conference.

Addressing the dialogue, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said its time we should also learn from the experiences and success stories of other countries which will benefit us in keeping the biodiversity alive.

Key messages from the High-Level dialogue will be incorporated into the Gandhinagar Declaration, which will be proposed by the Government of India for adoption during Conservation of Migratory Species COP13.