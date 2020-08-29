PM to inaugurate RLB Central Agricultural University College and Administration Buildings

The Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry.

It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with various students of the university during the event.