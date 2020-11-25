PM to inaugurate RE-Invest 2020 on 26 November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-Invest 2020), on 26 November 2020 at 5:30 PM. The summit is organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and will be held from 26 – 28 November 2020.

About RE-Invest 2020

The theme for RE-Invest 2020 is ‘Innovations for Sustainable Energy Transition’. It will feature a 3-day conference on renewables and future energy choices, and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators. It is expected to be attended by over 75 international Ministerial delegations, over 1000 global industry leaders, and 50,000 delegates. It aims to accelerate the worldwide effort to scale up development and deployment of renewable energy and connect the global investment community with Indian energy stakeholders. It aims to build upon the success of the first two editions held in 2015 and 2018 and provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy.

