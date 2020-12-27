PM to flag off 100th Kisan Rail on 28 December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on 28th December 2020 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc. Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all enroute stoppages with no bar on size of consignment. The Government of India has extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

About Kisan Rail

The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on 7th August, 2020, which was further extended upto Muzaffarpur. As a result of good response from the farmers, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days in a week.

Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce.

