PM to dedicate to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh on 15th November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, 2021 at around 3 PM.

The redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans. The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Railways in Madhya Pradesh including Gauge Converted and Electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, Third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, Gauge Converted and Electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and Electrified Guna-Gwalior section. Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

