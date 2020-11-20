PM to attend the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on 21st November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University on 21st November at 11:00 AM via video conferencing. At this convocation, about 2600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma.

During the convocation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of ‘45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel’ and ‘Centre of Excellence on Water Technology’. The convocation will also witness the Prime Minister inaugurating ‘Innovation and Incubation Centre – Technology Business Incubation’, ‘Translational Research Centre’ and ‘Sports Complex’ at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University.