PM to address the nation on International Yoga Day

This will be live telecast at 6.30 A.M. on Doordarshan and other digital platforms.

After the Prime Minister’s address, team of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will perform a live demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol from 7 A.M. to 7.45 A.M. Discussion with the Yoga expert will be telecast from 7.45 A.M. to 8 A.M.



Ministry of AYUSH is promoting the theme ‘Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’ through its International Day of Yoga’s activities.

Every year, 21st June is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Yoga. Due to COVID-19 pandemic this year, the main focus is on the people performing Yoga at their respective homes with their families.

In the current pandemic situation, Yoga is beneficial as it practice leads to both physical and mental wellbeing of the people which increase the individual’s immunity and ability to fight with the disease.



Prasar Bharati has initiated the daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol on DD Bharati from 08.00 A.M. to 08.30 A.M. from 11th June. This programme is also available on the AYUSH Ministry’s social media platforms. A video blogging contest -My Life, My Yoga- with attractive prizes is also being organized in which the people are being encouraged to post their short video clips performing different Yogasanas.

