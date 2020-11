PM speaks to TN CM and Puducherry CM regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.”