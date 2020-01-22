PM Sheikh Hasina launches e-passport facility in Bangladesh

Inaugurating the facility of e-passport in Dhaka, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that e-passport is a gift to the nation in the Mujib centenary year.

She said that it will brighten the image of the country in the digital world.

Speaking about the steps taken to facilitate passport and visa services for the people Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh has setup 69 passports offices in 64 districts, 33 immigration check-posts and passports and visa wings at 75 missions abroad.

The e-passports will have an embedded chip in them which will contain the bio-metric data of the passport holder, photograph and other information contained in the passport. It will also include digital security features in it.

Bangladesh has faced the problem of counterfeit passports in the past.

Introduction of the e-passport will help control fake passports in the country.

Government hopes that the e-passports will increase the acceptability of the Bangladeshi passports across the world and it will also ease immigration process globally.

Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia and 119th country in the wold to provide e-passport facility.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), over 490 million e-Passports are in circulation in the world.