PM says, a nation becomes self-reliant only when it becomes self-reliant in thinking, practices & resources

Prime Minister was speaking after unveiling the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi via video conference. He said, it is a matter of immense pride that a Swami Vivekananda statue is being unveiled in JNU and hoped that it will inspire people to realize Swamiji’s dream of a strong and prosperous India.

He wished for the statue to inspire everyone and give the courage which Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person. He said this statue should teach compassion, which is the mainstay of Swamiji’s philosophy.

PM Modi also hoped that the statue inspires the nation for the vision of oneness, which has been the inspiration of Swamiji’s thinking. He stated that when there was hopelessness in the entire country, Swami Vivekananda had said in Michigan University in the USA that the 21st century would undoubtedly be India’s.

He said the youth of the country are the Brand Ambassador of Brand India worldwide. He said, India’s youth represent the culture and traditions of India. He said, he expects the youth to create a new identity of India in the 21st century.