PM salutes veteran soldiers for their remarkable service on 5th years of OROP

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has saluted veteran soldiers for their remarkable service on completion of 5th years of OROP today.

“Today, five years ago, India took a historic step towards ensuring the well-being of our great soldiers, who courageously protect our nation. 5 years of OROP is a momentous occasion. India waited for OROP for decades.

I salute our veterans for their remarkable service!”, the Prime Minister said.

***