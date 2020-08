PM remembers martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) on day of Ashura

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi remembered the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength to many.”