In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire.”

Popularly called Lokamanya, Bal Gangadhar Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and passed away on August 1, 1920.

A scholar, mathematician, philosopher, and nationalist who helped lay the foundation for India’s independence from British rule.