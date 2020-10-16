PM releases commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination to mark 75th anniversary of FAO | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin of Rs. 75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO on Friday. In order to mark World Food Day, PM also dedicated 17 new biofortified varieties of 8 crops to the nation.

PM extended his best wishes to everyone on the occasion of World Food Day. He also congratulated those who are continuously working to remove malnutrition around the world. He appreciated India’s fight against malnutrition even during the crisis of Corona. PM said, “Our farmer partners of India – our Annadata, our agricultural scientists, our Anganwadi-Asha workers, are the basis of the movement against malnutrition. They are helping the Government to reach the poor. An important work is being done to tackle malnutrition. Now crops with high nutritious substances like protein, iron, zinc, etc. are are being promoted in the country”

He added, “There have been many discussions around the world about starvation and malnutrition during the corona crisis. Experts are expressing their concerns. Amid these concerns, India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor since the last 7-8 months.”

PM expressed his gratitude to the FAO for supporting India’s proposal to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. PM said, “FAO’s World Food Program receiving this year’s Nobel Peace Prize is a major achievement and India is happy that our partnership and our engagement in this too have been historic.”

Lauding farmers of India, PM said, “While the whole world is struggling due to Corona, the farmers of India broke the record of last year’s production this time too. The government has broken its old records for the purchase of all kinds of food grains like wheat, paddy and pulses. Several steps have been taken to ensure that farmers get one and a half times the cost as MSP. MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country’s food security”