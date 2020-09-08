PM, President express grief on demise of Professor Govind Swarup

President in a tweet said:

“With the demise of Professor Govind Swarup, the world has lost an astronomy legend. A pioneer, he contributed to fundamental developments in radio astronomy and created two of the world’s largest radio telescopes in India. Condolences to his family, friends and countless students.

“

Expressing grief on Prof. Govind Swarup’ s demise, the Prime Minister said:

“Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. “

The doyen of Indian Radio Astronomy, and the founding director of the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Prof. Govind Swarup, passed away on Monday at Pune. He was 91. He was admitted to a local hospital due to ill health a few days ago.



Dr. Swarup is known not only for his many important research contributions in several areas of astronomy and astrophysics, but also for his outstanding achievements in building ingenious, innovative and powerful observational facilities for front-line research in radio astronomy.

The Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope was established at Narayangaon near Pune was established under Dr. Swarup’s able guidance.

He was awarded Padmashree, Dr. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award, H. K. Firodia award and many international awards.

