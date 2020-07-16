PM presents new Mantra of ‘skill, reskill and upskill’ for youth

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the vital role of skilled migrant workers in changing the local economy.

Referring to the portal launched recently for mapping the skilled employees and employers, PM Modi stated that it will help the skilled workers, including the migrant workers who have returned to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to access jobs easily and the employers to contact skilled employees at the click of a mouse.

The Prime Minister presented a new mantra for the youth to skill, reskill and upskill in order to remain relevant in the rapidly changing business environment and market conditions. He stated that the Skill India Mission launched five years back on the same day has led to creation of a vast infrastructure for skilling, reskilling and upskilling and enhancing opportunities to access employment both locally and globally.

It has led to hundreds of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras being set up across the country and increase in the capacity of the ITI ecosystem. Due to these concerted efforts, more than five crore youth have been skilled in the last five years.



The Prime Minister said, the Corona crisis has changed the nature of jobs and the work culture.