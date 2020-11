The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas today.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said “on the special occasion of Lachit Diwas, we bow to the courageous Lachit Borphukan. He was an outstanding leader and strategist, who played a pivotal role in protecting the unique culture of Assam. He also worked extensively towards empowering the poor and downtrodden.”