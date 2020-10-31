PM pays tribute to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th Birth anniversary | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Prime Minister also witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade. The Police forces of Gujarat and Central Armed Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force and National Security Guards took part in the Parade. The Prime Minister also administered the Ekta Pledge on this occasion. Indian Air Force performed a Fly-past on this occasion. The Prime Minister also witnessed a Rifle drill by female officers of CRPF.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue at Patel Chowk in New Delhi this morning. On the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah administered Unity Pledge to people.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today paid tributes to the Unifier of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary. In a Facebook post, Mr Naidu called upon citizens to work together towards realizing the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He recalled the contributions made by Sardar Patel and urged the citizens, particularly the younger generation to revisit his legacy and remember his unparalleled contribution to building a modern India. He praised Sardar Patel for his monumental achievement of unification of India. Mentioning the creation of All India Civil Services, the Vice President said that it was another illustrious contribution made by Sardar Patel. He said that Patel had envisioned these services as the Steel frame of India that would further safeguard the country’s unity and integrity.