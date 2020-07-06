PM, other BJP leaders pay homage to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

In a series of tweets, Vice President said, he was an accomplished barrister, philosopher and educationist of great repute. Vice President said, Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a great patriot who fought relentlessly to preserve national unity and total integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India. Vice President said, his love for motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Syama Prasad Mookerjee made exemplary contributions towards India’s development. He said, Syama Prasad Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India’s unity. The Prime Minister said, his thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary. In a tweet, Shah said, he was a visionary leader, who stressed on permanent solutions to India’s problems and fought for them throughout his life. He said, Dr. Mookherjee also did very innovative work to improve education and the industrial sector. He was also very supportive of the quality of education and research work. Home Minister said, his dedication and sacrifice to keep Kashmir an integral part of India and for the unity and integrity of the country will always inspire the countrymen.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. In a tweet, Javadekar said, he was an eminent nationalist leader who laid down his life for the unity and integrity of India.