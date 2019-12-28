PM Narendra Modi to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow

It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 in the evening.

Prime Minister Modi has been raising various important issues through the monthly programme which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. In his Mann Ki Baat programme in September 2015, the Prime Minister had spoken about the problems of poor families and their children due to pollution of wooden stoves. PM Modi said, for them, he had requested the affluent to surrender their subsidies on gas cylinders.