PM Narendra Modi says, reforms in United Nations is the need of the hour

PM Modi said, the world has undergone a sea change and it is vastly different from the times that prevailed in 1945. PM pointed out that while there has not been a third world war, there have been several wars, civil wars and terrorist attacks that shook the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked where is the United Nations in the joint fight against the Corona virus pandemic. PM sought to know where its effective response was. PM said, there were several stellar achievements of the UN over the last 75 years, but there were also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister said, India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. He said, people of India have been waiting for a long time for the UN reform process to get completed. PM expressed Indian people’s concern whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion.

PM Modi said, India has lost the maximum number of soldiers in the course of maintaining peace. PM said, every Indian aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations. He stressed that India has always worked for the interests of humankind and not been driven by its own interests. From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to Act East Policy, as well as ideas of security and growth for all in the region, or views towards the Indo Pacific region, India has always worked towards the betterment of humankind.

The Prime Minister said, India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. He added that any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country.