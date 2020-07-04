Seven state units of the BJP are giving a presentation about work done by them during the lockdown to provide relief to the people.
Interacting with the party leaders and workers of Bihar, PM Modi said, some believed that COVID-19 will spread more in eastern India due to high poverty but people proved it wrong.
He also lauded the work done by the BJP unit of Rajasthan during this pandemic.
PM Narendra Modi reviews BJP’s Seva Hi Sangathan Abhiyan through video conferencing
