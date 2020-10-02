PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik

Addressing the Summit, PM Modi said, the Government has taken numerous measures to boost science,research and innovation. He said, Science is at the core of our efforts towards socio-economic transformations.

He said, In 2014, four new vaccines were introduced into the country’s immunisation programme which included an indigenously developed Rotavirus vaccine. He said,the government has encouraged indigenous vaccine production.

The Prime Minister said, the government has recently given market authorization for an indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine. These vaccination programmes and POSHAN mission take the health and nutrition of our children to the level of importance it deserves.

He said, the government has launched an ambitious mission to eradicate TB in India by 2025, which is five years before the global target.