PM Narendra Modi holds separate meetings to review aviation and power sectors

The discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in supply of coal, role of public-private partnerships, and boosting investment in the power sector.

PM Modi emphasized the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy. The need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was also discussed.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of consumer centricity and directed to work towards the goal of supplying 24X7 quality and reliable power to all consumers. Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were also discussed.