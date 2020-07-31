PM Narendra Modi greets PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Eid-Ul-Azha

Greeting people of Bangladesh on this auspicious occasion Prime Minister Modi said that the festival of Eid ul Azha reminds us of the deep historical and cultural links between the two countries. He expressed the hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in both the societies and promote fraternal ties between the two countries.

In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh Prime Minister Modi on Friday extended India’s support to Bangladesh’s effort in fighting COVID-19 in every manner including through capacity building in the health sector.

He appreciated the steps taken by Bangladesh to deal with the COVID-19 situation. He expressed the hope that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times.