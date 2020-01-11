PM Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” on January 20

Saturday , January 11 2020
The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of interaction Programme.

The students whose entries are judged the best on the basis of their online responses are invited to take part in the programme to be held in Delhi at Talkatora Stadium.

Students from Ladakh and Ranchi have also been shortlisted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about examinations and related stress during his Mann Ki Baat address of September.

The Prime Minister  had sought suggestions from students, parents and teachers for next edition of his book “Exam Warriors.” 

