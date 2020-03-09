PM Modi: Women must fight malnutrition

Prime Minister interacted with Nari Shakti Puraskar winners in the capital on Sunday.

15 Women achievers from various parts of the country including Leh, Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh shared their trials, struggles and how they achieved their goals with the Prime Minister.

Lauding the contribution of Nari Shakti Award winners, the PM said that the Nari Shakti Award winners have made a great contribution in building the society and inspiring the nation.

He added that the country could not have achieved the open defecation free status without significant contribution from women. Similarly he said malnutrition issue can also be resolved with greater women participation.