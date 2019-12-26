PM Modi witnesses solar eclipse through live stream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that though he could not witness the solar eclipse due to cloud cover in the national capital, he managed to have a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream.

The Prime Minister also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.

The Prime Minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

Later, Prime Minister Modi in a Tweet said…

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse 2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

The rare celestial phenomena were also seen in UAE and Colombo in Sri Lanka.