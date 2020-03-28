Saturday , March 28 2020
Home / HEADLINES / PM Modi wishes British PM early recovery from COVID19
PM Modi wishes British PM early recovery from COVID19

PM Modi wishes British PM early recovery from COVID19

In a tweet, PM Modi said, PM Johnson is a fighter and he will overcome this challenge as well.

 

The Prime Minister prayed for Mr Johnson’s good health and wished him best in ensuring a healthy United Kingdom.

The British Prime Minister on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved