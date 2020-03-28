PM Modi wishes British PM early recovery from COVID19

In a tweet, PM Modi said, PM Johnson is a fighter and he will overcome this challenge as well.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson, You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

The British Prime Minister on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.