PM Modi, US Prez Trump to hold talks in New Delhi on Feb 25

It is also going to be the first standalone visit by a US President to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome the US President with a 22-kilometre roadshow that will start from the Ahmedabad airport and end at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.

The two leaders will take part in an event christened “Namaste Trump” at the stadium, which is going to be the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1 lakh 10 thousand people according to BCCI. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the stadium and address a gathering of more than 1 lakh people as part of the Namaste Trump event.

Preparations for the US President’s visit are underway in the state capital with security personnel being deployed along the route of the roadshow and at the stadium. Dances, songs and Cultural performances exhibiting the national heritage and diversity of India are planned along the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome the President.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump had shared the stage in front of more than 50,000 members of the Indian Diaspora at an event dubbed Howdy Modi in Houston, Texas in 2019. The next day, on 25th, Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump will hold extensive talks in New Delhi to deepen cooperation in a range of key sectors including defence and trade.

Briefing media this afternoon, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, the US President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during his visit. The Foreign Secretary said the visit will have three legs – Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi. After Ahmedabad, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would then visit Agra, where they would spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before heading for Delhi on the same day.

The Foreign Secretary said the relationship with the US has evolved into one of India’s most consequential relationships today. He added that both nations have unprecedented convergence of interests, whether in countering terrorism or in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Sources said India and the US do not want to rush in finalizing a trade deal and both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view.