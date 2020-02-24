PM Modi, US President Trump address ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump address ‘Namaste Trump’ event at a packed house at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad; President Trump and U.S.’ First Lady Melania Trump also visit Sabarmati Ashram; Trumps and PM Modi hold a 22-kilometre-long road show to Motera Stadium.

New history created in Motera stadium Ahmedabad. The bonhomie seen between President Trump and PM Modi was evident and it signified new chemistry in Indo US ties.

When heads of world’s biggest democracies met and shared the stage the entire world was spellbound. The bonhomie was clearly visible. President Trump and PM Modi started a new chapter of friendship, between India and the U.S. at the Motera Stadium. The leaders called each other natural and permanent friends. Trump in his half an hour long speech touched almost all issues concerning both the countries. Trump said that both India and America are committed to defend its people from the menace of radical Islamic terror.

In the presence of his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump said that America likes India and will be a friend forever.

While, mentioning about India-America incredible economic relations, Trump said that both countries are working on a great trade agreement.

Welcoming Trump, PM Modi was in the role of a great host and he said history has been created in Motera stadium. PM termed Trump’s visit as a new chapter in India-America relations and said that this will be a new document in the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

PM mentioned about the foundation of strong relations between India and America and said that unity and diversity is the basis of strong relations.

PM Modi not only praised President Trump’s reign but also lauded the role of first lady Melania Trump. PM remembered the meeting he had with Trump’s daughter Ivanka two years back as well as her work.

PM also said that Ivanka’s husband is doing good work without coming into limelight. PM also mentioned the work of his own government and said that today 130 crore Indians are together working towards building New India.

PM said that new alliances, new competition, new challenges, new opportunities are laying the foundation of change in the 21st century and in the coming time, our economic basis will improve and digital cooperation will be comprehensive.

It is quite evident that both leaders praised each other’s work and declared a new momentum and sweetness in the relations. It is clear that in the coming days, India and America will chart the direction of the world of the 21st century.