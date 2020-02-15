PM Modi urges scientists to focus on real-time social issues

Chairing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in New Delhi, Mr. Modi emphasized on the importance of developing virtual labs so that science can further be taken to all students in each and every corner of the country.

The Prime Minister spoke on the need to attract young students toward science and further strengthen scientific acumen in the next generation. He also suggested measures to enhance collaboration in research and development projects among Indians working in different parts of the world.

Prime Minister Modi listed 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence and affordable and long-lasting batteries for renewable energy storage as some of the emerging challenges which the scientists need to focus on.

He highlighted the need to combine traditional knowledge with modern science to develop world-class products. The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of commercialisation of innovations. Mr. Modi exhorted the scientific community at CSIR to work towards improving the quality of life of the common man.

