PM Modi, U.S. President Trump hold delegation-level talks 

India and USA signed three key MoUs during extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties. The 1st Mou signed on Mental Health between the Ministry of Family and Welfare and the department of human and health services of United States. The second MoU inked for the safety of medical products between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and department of human and health services of United States.

India and US also signed a letter of oil cooperation to strengthen energy ties. these MoUs were announced following delegation-level talks between PM Modi and US president Donald Trump. Issuing Joint press statment, PM Modi said that relations between both the countries more people-centric and people-driven.

Prime Minister Modi also said that now Indian defence manufacturers are becoming part of both India and US supply chains. He added that cooperation between both the countries has been increased to combat international terrorism and matters related to homeland security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the progress both nations have made in the fields of energy and technology exchanged. He added that both nations have decided to enhance strategic energy partnership.

PM Modi also said that the most important foundation of the special relationship between India and US is people to people contact. He further said that Indian diasporas have major contribution in strengthening the US economy.

Prime Minister further said that India and US is also establishing new initiatives of partnership, innovation and enterprise emerging technologies of the 21st century. He added that talent of Indian professionals has strengthened the technology leadership of American companies.

PM Modi expressed hope on giving legal shape to trade talks between the both countries. He said that open negotiations will yield positive results and benefit both countries.

In his brief remarks at the talks, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the US president and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India.

In response to which, President Trump replied that it was great honour to see thousands of people who gathered to welcome him and mentioned that cheering by thousands of people was proof that people admire PM Modi a lot.

Talking on Bi-lateral trade and agreements, President Trump said that progressive talks are on cards for substantial transactions.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the second day of his high-profile visit to India. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The US president was then accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also present at the ceremony.

On the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were among the senior leaders present on the occasion.

