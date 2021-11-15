PM Modi transfers the 1st instalment of PMAY-G to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi transferred the 1st instalment of PMAY-G to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura. More than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion. Following Prime Minister’s intervention, taking in to account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kutcha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house.Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura were among those present. The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister, interacting with Anita Kuki Debbarma of Dhalai Tripura, asked her about her life and livelihood and told her to construct a strong and remarkable house as, soon, she will have a pucca house. The Prime Minister told her that ever since this government came into power, welfare of the poor and tribal section has been its highest priority. Schemes like Eklavya schools, Van produce related schemes are planned and implemented on ground. He exhorted the beneficiary to give her children education.

The Prime Minister asked Smt Soma Majumdar from Sepahijala about her experience of benefiting from the scheme. He also asked how her life would improve after getting a new pucca house. She said her dream of having a pucca house was fulfilled because of the scheme and it would be a major help during the monsoon. The PM urged her to spend the installments only on the construction of her house. He said the aim of his Government is to make the beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme without any hassle or middleman.

The Prime Minister enquired Samiran Nath from North Tripura whether he was aware of the benefits he would get along with the installments under PMAY-G for construction of his house. PM also asked him his experience in pre-scheme activities like the survey which was conducted for the construction of his house. The PM also asked him whether he faced any issues while getting the benefits under the scheme or whether he had resorted to bribes for getting the benefits. The PM criticized the earlier system wherein beneficiaries were not able to get any benefits without giving bribes.

Interacting with Smt Kadar Biya from South Tripura, the Prime Minister asked whether she knew how much she would get as installments under this scheme. The PM asked her whether she ever dreamt that the Government would financially assist her in constructing the house she wanted, the way she desired. The Prime Minister expressed hope that the pucca house will bring happiness in their lives. He said beneficiaries like Smt Biya are the proof that the government is ensuring benefits without any discrimination and middleman. He said that the government is working with an attitude to benefit the citizens. The Prime Minister complimented the Chief Minister and his team for working expeditiously and said that whether it is Biplab Kumar Deb ji’s Government or Modi Government, rules are not allowed to become hindrances for the welfare of the citizens. He also expressed happiness that, to the extent possible, the houses under PMAY are in the name of women.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said today’s event is an indication of coming great days and hope for Tripura. He emphasized that Biplab Deb ji’s government in the state and the government at the centre are committed to take the progress of the state forward. “Today the first installment given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has given a new impetus to the dreams of Tripura. I heartily congratulate all the people of Tripura, about one and a half lakh families who got the benefit of the first installment”, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the thinking that keeps Tripura poor, keeps the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today. Now the double engine government is engaged in the development of the state with full force and sincerity.

Talking about the long prevailing neglect of the region, the Prime Minister said that earlier our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching here. “The overall development of the country was seen piecemeal and was viewed through a political lens. Therefore, our Northeast felt neglected”, He stressed. “But today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country”, he added.

The Prime Minister singled out India’s confident Nari Shakti for their yeoman contribution In the development of the country.full of confidence. As a major symbol of this Nari Shakti, we also have women’s self-help groups. These SHGs have been connected with Jan Dhan Accounts. The collateral free loan available to such groups has been doubled to 20 lakh rupees, Modi said.

Talking about the increasing ease of living, the Prime Minister said, earlier, the common man had to make rounds of government offices for each and every work, but now the government itself comes to the people to provide all the services and facilities. “Earlier, government employees used to worry about getting paid on time, now they are getting the benefit of 7th Pay Commission”, he added.

The Prime Minister said in the history of Azadi, the tribal fighters of our Northeast and other parts of the country have sacrificed their lives for the country. To honor this tradition, the country is working relentlessly to carry forward this legacy. In this series, the country has taken another big decision during the Amrit Mahotsav. The country will now celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on 15th November as Tribal Gaurav Diwas. The day will gain equal importance in the national iconography as 2nd October – Ahimsa Divas, 31 October Unity day, 26 January Republic day, Ram Navmi, Krishna Ashtami etc. “The day will not only be a day to pay tribute to the contribution of the Adivasi Samaj but will also emerge as a symbol of a harmonious society”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that the region’s huge potential will be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity. He expressed confidence that work being done in the region will take the country to new heights of growth.