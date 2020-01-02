PM Modi to visit Karnataka, will release third installment of PM KISAN

He will release the third instalment of PM- KISAN, benefiting about Six crore people, at Tumakuru city in Karnataka.The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi — also known as PM-KISAN — is a Central Sector scheme, effective from 1st December 2018.. An income support of Six-thousand Rupees per year is provided to all farmer families across the country.

The beneficiaries get three equal instalments of Two-thousand Rupees each, every four months.

The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The farmer is required to approach the local Patwari or revenue officer or Nodal Officer for PM-KISAN.

Farmers can also do self-registration through the Farmers Corner on the P.M-KISAN portal.

The portal also helps them know about the status of payment.

The PM-KISAN facility is also available at the Common Service Centres.