PM Modi to visit Assam’s Kokrajhar on 7 February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be visiting Kokrajhar in Assam to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo Agreement, on the 7th of February 2020.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on the 27th of January 2020. Two days after the agreement 1615 cadres of different factions of the NDFB surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream.

In a tweet from his personal handle Prime Minister termed the day as “a very special day for India” and that the accord, “will lead to a transformative results for Bodo People, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony & togetherness”.

People from all over the BTAD, Bodoland Territorial Area Districts will be attending numbering over 4 lakh.