PM Modi to virtually address ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’

The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission.

The conclave will have sessions dedicated to significant aspects of education covered under the National Education Policy, 2020 like Holistic, Multidisciplinary and futuristic education, Quality Research, and Equitable use of technology for better reach in Education.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal , Union Minister of State, Education, Sanjay Dhotre would also be participating in the event. A number of dignitaries including the Chairman and Members, Committee for Draft NEP as well as eminent academicians/scientists will speak on different aspects of the National Education Policy.

Vice-Chancellors of universities, Directors of Institutions and Principals of colleges and other stakeholders will participate in the programme.

It would be broadcast on DD News.

The programme will be streamed live via:

Ministry of Education Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HRDMinistry/

UGC YouTube Channel, PIB YouTube Channel,

UGC Twitter Handle (@ugc_india) : https://twitter.com/ugc_india?s=12